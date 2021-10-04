Fire damages 12 Winfield apartments Sunday evening

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire Sunday damaged 12 units at the Walnut Towers Apartments. At around 7:40 p.m., Winfield Fire/EMS responded to a fire on a second-floor apartment.

The fire was contained in one apartment and was quickly extinguished by crews. A sprinkler head in

activated in the hallway.

Firefighters helped evacuate several residents from the building. Two residents were evaluated by EMS and were not transported.

The American Red Cross responded to provide immediate housing assistance for three residents. The other affected residents found shelter for the night with family or friends.

The cause of the fire is under investigation,