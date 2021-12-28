Fire damages 2 homes in Hutchinson

(Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Monday battling two house fires.

One was reported in the 500 block of E. 2nd St. around 5:30 a.m. Crews arrived to find an unoccupied home fully involved and implemented measures for protection for the house to the east. The fire was brought under control about an hour later. The American Red Cross was called to assist a resident of the home. The fire is still under investigation.

Following that fire, a second house fire was reported at 110 Carlton Road just after 8:30 a.m. Most of the fire was found on the exterior of the home. The department said there was some minor fire extension into the roof’s soffit. Investigators determined that the fire had started due to discarded ashes into the trash bin from a fireplace.