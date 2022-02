NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton Fire Department responded to a blaze that damaged three outbuildings early Sunday.

It happened in the 1700 block of N. West Road. The department said crews were able to extinguish the fires that were burning.

The department said no occupants, pets, or firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Halstead and Hesston fire also responded to the scene.