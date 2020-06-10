Fire damages Family Dollar in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita Family Dollar store is left with fire, water and smoke damage after a fire Wednesday morning.

The Wichita Fire Department got the call of a fire at store at 5120 E. 21st Street North at 10:45 a.m.

Employees found fire and smoke in back interior of the building.

Two employees and the store customers left the building and fire crews put the fire out quickly.

The fire department says there is a lot of smoke still in the building.

They are investigating the cause of the fire.

LOCATION:

LATEST STORIES: