Fire damages Family Dollar in northeast Wichita

Local
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita Family Dollar store is left with fire, water and smoke damage after a fire Wednesday morning.

The Wichita Fire Department got the call of a fire at store at 5120 E. 21st Street North at 10:45 a.m.

Employees found fire and smoke in back interior of the building.

Two employees and the store customers left the building and fire crews put the fire out quickly.

The fire department says there is a lot of smoke still in the building.

They are investigating the cause of the fire.

LOCATION:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories