WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire damaged a home in Wichita’s North Riverside neighborhood on Sunday.

The fire happened near 17th and Payne around 3:30 a.m.

Working house fire in the 1800 block of N Payne Ave. Fire has also extended to an adjacent residence. #ictfire #icttraffic — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) November 14, 2021

The fire was so bad it burned a neighboring home. Wichita fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

One adult and five children lived at the home.