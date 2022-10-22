HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night.

According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night.

When units arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the north side of the house. The fire was found to be in the attic and on the back side of the house.

(Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department) (Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department)

Crews aggressively attacked and extinguished the fire and cut a hole in the roof to remove heat and smoke.

Crews remained on the scene after the fire was out to make sure there weren’t any hotspots. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.