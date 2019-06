WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire damaged pallets outside a southwest Wichita business overnight.

When fire crews arrived, they found flames quickly spreading across a salvage yard filled with wood pallets. A second alarm was called to help get the fire out.

The wind was pretty calm so fire crews were able to get the fire out pretty quickly. No employees were at the business at the time of the fire.

Damage is estimated at $2,000. The cause is still under investigation.