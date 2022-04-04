WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department said a fire damaged a home’s exterior Monday morning.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of W. Dallas St. The fire department said neighbors reported the fire and tried to alert those inside the home.

“In this situation, the first two crews were able to help the two people out of the home,” Capt. Stephen Runyan, Wichita Fire Department, said. “You had fire showing on the rear of the home. It appeared to start exterior.”

Fire crews were able to stretch a line and get the fire knocked down quickly.

Right now, crews are trying to determine the cause. Damage was mainly to the siding.