Fire damages townhome in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita family lost their home in a fire overnight.

The fire was in the 7400 block of East 32nd Street North, near K-96 and Rock Road. It happened around 12:30 a.m.

At first, fire crews thought there might be someone trapped inside the townhome, so they upgraded the alarm, calling for more units.

Everyone managed to get out safely and there were no injuries.

Investigators will work to determine what caused the fire.