Fire damages townhome in northeast Wichita

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita family lost their home in a fire overnight.

The fire was in the 7400 block of East 32nd Street North, near K-96 and Rock Road. It happened around 12:30 a.m.

At first, fire crews thought there might be someone trapped inside the townhome, so they upgraded the alarm, calling for more units.

Everyone managed to get out safely and there were no injuries.

Investigators will work to determine what caused the fire.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories