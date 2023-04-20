WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Several people are out of their homes after a fire early Thursday morning in Wellington.

The Wellington Fire Department got the call at 5:55 a.m. of a fire at Wheat Capital Manor, 400 South C Street.

Police officers got to the building first and helped evacuate people.

As firefighters arrived, they found thick smoke coming from the third floor of the building. They found the fire in one of the third-floor apartments. Two fire sprinklers had activated, preventing the fire from spreading outside the room. Firefighters finished putting the blaze out with air-pressured water cans.

Fire investigators say the probable cause of the fire is “burning material making contact with an oxygen line.” Damage is estimated at $150,000.

No one was hurt. The fire department said the sprinkler system and fire alarm worked as they should, and people evacuated quickly.

Wellington Fire/EMS said many items had accumulated in the burned apartment. So they spent some time taking charred debris outside.

Even though firefighters turned off the sprinkler system and used squeegees to move water to the stairwell, there is water damage to apartments on the first, second and third floors.

Emergency management arrived to assist the residents. The building is under the Wellington Housing Authority. A spokesperson for the apartment building said 12 apartments have water damage, and those residents must relocate.

The Red Cross said it is opening a shelter for the victims in the hospital’s basement, 1323 N. A Street, Wellington.

The Red Cross will provide food and relief supplies. But those who need the shelter are encouraged to bring:

Prescriptions

Extra clothing

Pillows and blankets

Hygiene supplies

Important documents

Diapers, formula and toys for any children they have

Any comfort items they need

Families with pets should bring their pet’s crate, supplies, medications and food. Some pets may need to be housed at a different location with support from animal welfare groups.