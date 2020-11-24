Fire damages west Wichita home early Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a fire Tuesday morning on the city’s west side.
Crews responded to the fire near 13th and Tyler around 1 a.m.
Firefighters quickly put out the flames, but the home suffered serious damage.
No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
