Fire damages west Wichita home early Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a fire Tuesday morning on the city’s west side.

Crews responded to the fire near 13th and Tyler around 1 a.m.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames, but the home suffered serious damage.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

