WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — Winfield fire crews were able to save a house from being destroyed by fire Monday afternoon. They credit neighbors and a lawn mowing crew for quickly noticing the smoke and reporting the fire.

The fire was around 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Pecan Lane.

When the Winfield Fire/EMS Department arrived, they found flames coming from the garage and the front porch. No one was in the house, so crews were able to focus on putting the fire out. It took about 45 minutes.

Most of the damage is to the garage and front porch, with a “minor extension” of damage inside the resident. The fire destroyed a car and the contents of the garage. A pickup in the driveway has minor heat damage to the headlights and the front bumper.

The firefighters say the Winfield Police Department, Arkansas City Fire/EMS, Burden Fire, and Udall Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

An ambulance was available to help firefighters as they dealt with the fire’s heat and Monday’s high temperature.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.