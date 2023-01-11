WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The fire department battled flames at a northeast Wichita house fire Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of N. Greenwich Rd.

“They [crews] had a fully involved structure when they got here,” Sedgwick County Fire District (SCFD) Division Chief Judd Brackeen said.

One witness says he pulled up at the same time the fire department did.

“I pulled up just as the fire department got here and I could see a house fully engulfed in flames,” said Lincoln Scott. “I could see the framework of the house through the trees, the trees were on fire, there were flames probably 60 feet in the air.”

“They tried to get some search done on the house but were unable to do so due to the amount of fire they had,” said Brackeen.

Brackeen reported that no one was injured.

Scott said the house looked abandoned.

“I could see the backside of the house. I could see some graffiti scrawled all over the back. There was a lot of debris in the yard that had been thrown out, it didn’t look like anybody was actually living there,” Scott said.

Brackeen said the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown. An investigation is ongoing