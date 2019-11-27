Warehouse damaged by fire in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled high wind to put out a two-alarm fire Tuesday night.
It happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Zimmerly.
The fire department said the building was vacant at the time of the destruction.
“We had crews on the roof opening the roof to provide vertical ventilation to evacuate the heat and gas,” said Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Bowen.
The fire department said fire walls helped prevent the spread. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
