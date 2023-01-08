WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) battled a garage fire in northwest Wichita early Sunday night.

According to the WFD, they received a call just after 5 p.m. for the report of a garage fire in the 11900 block of W. Ryan Court.

“Showed up and had quite a bit of fire and smoke in the garage,” said WFD Battalion Chief John Eck said. “We sent in a couple of lines and knocked down the fire pretty quickly.”

Eck says fire crews were able to stop most of the fire before it got into the rest of the house but that there is some smoke, water and structural damage to the home due to what had to be done to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

“You know how it is in a garage, it’s a lot, there a lot of stuff in there, so we are going to have some work to do shorting through, and investigators will be here for quite a while trying to figure this one out,” said Eck.