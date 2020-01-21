Fire department battling house fire in Eastborough

EASTBOROUGH, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews were busy Monday afternoon putting out a house fire.
It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Lynwood Blvd. in Eastborough.
Wichita Fire Department said they responded to the scene after they saw smoke coming from that area.
Once on scene, the found flames shooting from the side of the home.
The fire started in an attached garage damaging a car and then spread to the home. No one was home at the time the fire started.
One pet perished from the fire.
There is not an estimated cost of damage at this time.
