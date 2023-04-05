MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The McPherson Fire Department (MFD) evacuated residents on the north side of McPherson due to a gas leak Wednesday night.

“Crews on scene for a gas leak,” the MFD said in a Facebook post. “Several residents have been evacuated.”

The MFD says they received a call around 7:20 p.m. for the report of a gas leak in a residential area near the intersection of Oakmont Street and Oak Park Drive.

McPherson Fire Department Chief TJ Wyssmann said six homes were evacuated.

Courtesy: McPherson Fire Department

An investigation revealed that a company installing fiber optics conduits hit a gas line.

The residents have since been able to return home.