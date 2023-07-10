WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department fought a fire in downtown Wichita Monday night.

The video below shows a timelapse of the scene from our Downtown Wichita SkyView camera:

The fire broke out around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of South Broadway and Lincoln Street.

Upon arrival by the Wichita Fire Department, there was a building fire with the roof fully engulfed in flames.

“It was all a defensive fire. We didn’t involve, commit none of our fire crews into this,” WFD Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said. “This is a very dangerous type of building.”

Ocadiz says while firefighters were extinguishing the fire from up above, the wall at the back of the building collapsed.

“All the fire crews were already in the safety distance from that collapse zone, so none, no firefighters have been injured,” said Ocadiz.

Ocadiz says the building owners have been in the process of getting it demolished.

This is not the first time the building caught fire.

“Yeah, so we have had quite a number of fires for some reason or another. Our fire investigators are on scene right now, and they’re investigating this one, but they’ll also be doing some investigating on the previous fires and the possible causes from those,” Ocadiz said.

Due to the condition of the building from precious fire, Ocadiz said the building should have been unoccupied. He said a primary search will confirm that.

Ocadiz says due to a couple of hot spots, they may be in the area into the morning. He expects Broadway to open up one lane in each direction within a few hours.