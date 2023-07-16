WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened Sunday morning in east Wichita.

The call for the fire came in around 11:40 a.m. at a house near the intersection of East 14th Street North and North Grove Street.

Upon arrival, WFD Battalion Chief Doug Winter says they were met with a moderate amount of smoke showing from a house that was boarded up.

“For the size of the structure, it was a decent fire size for that,” said Winter.

Winter says the department was able to force entry, find the fire and extinguish it.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No one was reported injured.