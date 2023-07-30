WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened at a house in south Wichita.

According to the WFD, they responded Sunday morning to the report of a house fire in the 5400 block of S. Sycamore St.

Upon arrival, Wichita Police Department Acting Battalion Chief Chad Dunham said there was initially not a lot of smoke.

“They opened the door, found some black smoke coming out the front door,” said Dunham. “Got in there, appeared to be a fire to the left of the stove in the kitchen, and it caught to some stuff that was on the kitchen counter and was working its way up the wall and trying to get to the attic.”

Dunham said the exact cause of the fire has not been determined and that investigators are looking into it.

“They talked like they had some rechargeable stuff on the counter,” said Dunham. “So, they’re going to look at that pretty hard, but there’s nothing for sure yet.”

The fire went up the wall to a vaulted ceiling, about eight to 10 feet, according to Dunham.

“They’ll have the power off and everything else until they can get all the circuits fixed and everything else, get the smoke cleared out,” said Dunham. “But they’ll be able to fix it up pretty easy.”

There were kids home at the time of the fire. Dunham said no injuries were reported.