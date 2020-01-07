Fire department preps for fire watch

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Wind and low humidity have fire departments warning residents in southwest Kansas to take precautions.

A warning has been issued for fire danger. Strong winds are expected on Wednesday which has the Garden City Fire Department prepping.

Grass fires can escalate when dry, windy, and warm conditions combine.

The fire department said the company officers remind firefighters of specific procedures, like how to avoid getting trapped in a fast-moving fire.

The fire chief said he worries about the dangers that come with a critical fire day, but said his crews are prepped for all scenarios. He also asks that the people stay alert.

“Be vigilant and watch what’s going on.” said Garden City fire chief Bill Beaty. “If they see a fire that’s started, make sure they call it in, so we can get it attacked early on.”

The department advises people to avoid controlled burns, to pay attention to not park in dry grassland areas and to look for any hanging metal from vehicles that could spark from the roadway.

