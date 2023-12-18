WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department is responding to a house fire in northeast Wichita Monday evening.

According to the WFD, they responded around 5 p.m. to the report of a house fire in the 1800 block of N. Madison Ave.

Upon arrival, light smoke was coming from the home.

Fire crews are waiting for Evergy to arrive to secure power, as the electric meter and breaker panel to the home are involved in the fire.

After being secured, crews will then make a push into the basement.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.