WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex in southeast Wichita Tuesday morning.

According to the WFD, they responded at 7:52 a.m. to the report of a house fire in the 6100 block of E. Boston.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews found smoke coming from a duplex and started to extinguish the fire.

(Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

The fire was contained to only one side of the duplex.

No one was found inside.

No injuries were reported.