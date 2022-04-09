WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many fire departments that worked on the Meade County fire are part of the Southwest Kansas Wildland Task Force.

The task force started its day working on a fire in Fort Supply, Oklahoma, before ending it several hours later in Meade County.

“Everyone is so strung out. The way the weather conditions are the humidity is really low and winds are so high, there’s no way that just one or two departments can take of a fire right now,” said Deputy Chief Kyle Davis, Ford County Fire/EMS.

The task force was created in 2017 following the Anderson Creek and Starbuck fires.