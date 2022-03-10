WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed four camper trailers at Wellington Lake Thursday morning. Two other trailers were not destroyed but have some damage. The trailers were vacant, and there are no injuries to report.

The fire department said the fire happened shortly after 8 a.m.

The Wellington Fire Department chief said the fire almost got to a fifth trailer, but firefighters arrived in time and were able to save it.

We have reached out to the fire department to see if they know the cause of the fire. We have not heard back yet.

Other fire departments, including Conway Springs and Mayfield, also helped at the scene.