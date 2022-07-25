HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed a gun club clubhouse north of Hutchison Monday morning. The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) got a call about smoke in the 7800 block of N. Lorraine Street around 8:20 a.m.

When they got to the location, they found a metal pole barn type of building with heavy smoke at the rear of the place. It was the clubhouse for the Central Kansas Gun Club.

The HFD upgraded the alarm in order to bring in additional help. The firefighters had to battle the blaze from the outside since part of the roof collapsed.

Once the fire was out, the crews tried to save anything that was salvageable, but they say the building is a total loss.

The Central Kansas Gun Club posted a message on its Facebook page, saying that the north range is closed until further notice.

A fire destroyed the Central Kansas Gun Club clubhouse north of Hutchinson on July 25, 2022. (Courtesy Hutchinson Fire Department)

The HFD fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Other agencies that helped include Hutchinson/Reno County Emergency Communications, Reno County Emergency Medical Services, Reno County Sheriff’s Office, and Evergy.