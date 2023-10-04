WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A large detached garage was destroyed by a fire.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the 8500 block of South Ida.

When Sedgwick County firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from a 20-foot by 40-foot large outbuilding being used as a garage.

Fire destroys a detached garage in Haysville on Oct. 4, 2023 (KSN Photo)

The homeowner called 911 to report the fire. Sedgwick County Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Whitney says the man said he was working on a car in the garage when he noticed it had caught on fire.

Whitney says the flames spread from the car to the rest of the building.

Fire destroys a detached garage in Haysville on Oct. 4, 2023 (KSN Photo)

The exact cause is still under investigation.

The building is a total loss, but Whitney did not have a damage estimate.

Fire crews from Wichita and Derby assisted in battling the fire. No one was hurt.