VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed a house northwest of Valley Center early Wednesday morning. Crews got the call of a house fire on Chinook near 101st Street North just before 5 a.m.

Fire damages a home northwest of Valley Center on April 27, 2022. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

When crews got to the house, they found the home going up in flames. Wichita, Valley Center, and Sedgwick County firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. But by the time it was over, the house was a total loss.

The home belongs to the parents of a Wichita firefighter who was on duty at the time. They got out of the house safely.

The Wichita Fire Department posted a message about it on its Facebook page, saying, “Please keep them in your thoughts.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.