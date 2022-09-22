Firefighters respond to a fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue in Hutchinson on Sept. 21, 2022. (Courtesy Hutchinson Fire Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and the roof.

The people who live in the home had already gotten out safely, but a cat was still inside. Firefighters rescued the cat and then focused on putting the fire out.

They say the damage is extensive, and the home is a total loss. One firefighter was overcome by the heat of the day and was taken to the hospital. The firefighter is expected to be OK.

Investigators are still working on figuring out what started the fire.