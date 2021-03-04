Fire destroys shed and 4 classic cars Wednesday in Saline County

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: KSAL.com)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four classic cars worth thousands were destroyed Wednesday in a rural Saline County fire.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL.com that Rural Fire Districts No. 6 and No. 2 both responded to a structure fire at 4212 W. Parsons Rd., at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A stand-alone building had been set ablaze and neither fire crew could extinguish the fire before the building, and its contents were all destroyed.

The owner of the property, 58-year-old Ron Householter, says that four vintage cars were destroyed. They included a 1932 Ford, a restored 1946 Studebaker, 1953 Chevy pickup, and a 1939 Studebaker.

Total loss is $186,000, and electrical is believed to be the cause.

