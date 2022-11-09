WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Fire District #1 responded to a fire in the 1100 block of 55th Street South Wednesday. It happened around 6 a.m.

Crews arrived to find a mobile home engulfed in flames. Firefighters aggressively battled the blaze, with additional arriving units providing an uninterrupted water supply and ventilation to expedite the search. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage is estimated to be around $30,000.