Fire damages northeast Wichita restaurant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at Wichita Chicken Fried House on North Hillside early Tuesday.
At one point, the flames were so intense crews had to go into a defensive operation to battle the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
