Fire damages northeast Wichita restaurant

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at Wichita Chicken Fried House on North Hillside early Tuesday.

At one point, the flames were so intense crews had to go into a defensive operation to battle the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories