HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire that started Tuesday afternoon east of Hutchinson is now 90% contained.

The Albright fire started in Buhler’s fire district and quickly spread into Hutchinson’s district. It ran from 30th Avenue to 4th Avenue between Willison and Buhler Road.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said everyone was allowed to return home following voluntary evacuations. The Hutchinson Fire Department said the numerous homes were saved and expected limited damage.

Crews worked through the night to contain hot spots, and roads were reopened for the morning commute.

Fire Marshal Michael Cain said all indications reveal that a brush burn started last week was likely the cause. A property owner started the fire to 75 brush piles while the snow was on the ground. As temperatures warmed and the snow melted, it allowed for embers to start nearby vegetation on fire.

Departments from nearby areas, including Wichita and Newton, helped battle the blaze.