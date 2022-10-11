WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department is investigating a fire that erupted Tuesday night in south Wichita.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, it was a detached garage that caught fire.

It was located in the 300 block of E. Gilbert St.

Upon arrival around 8:30 p.m., the Wichita Fire Department says flames were visible. It has since been put out.

Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz says the department is conducting an investigation into what caused the fire.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.