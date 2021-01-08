Fire heavily damages home in Hutchinson

Local

KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department said a home is uninhabitable following smoke and heat damage from a fire Thursday. It happened in the 700 block of East 1st Ave.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the room of origin.

The Red Cross was called to help two people who lived at the home. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

