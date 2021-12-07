Fire heavily damages home in south Wichita

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 1500 block of Greenwood, Dec. 7, 2021. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire burned through the front of a home near Harry and Hydraulic Tuesday morning.

The Wichita Fire Department got the call of a fire in the 1500 block of Greenwood around 11 a.m. The first crew to arrive saw flames coming out the home’s front windows.

Batallion Chief Kelly Ross says they got a hose line into the house quickly and extinguished the fire within two to three minutes before it could spread to the back of the house. He said they had to open the roof to let out the heat and the smoke.

It does not appear there are any injuries. Photos from the scene show a lot of damage to the front of the house.

Ross said the firefighters did not find anyone in the home. Fire investigators will begin looking into what caused the fire.