Butler County homes evacuated after grassfire burns 600 acres

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Some people who live in Butler County were evacuated from their homes Sunday morning due to a grass fire that burned around 600 acres, according to Chief Tom Pyle of the Towanda Fire Department.

Evacuations took place from NW 10th Street to NW 20th Street and from NW Ohio Street and Kansas Highway 196.

Pyle says the fire started in the median on Kansas Highway 254 near Shumway Road.

“We don’t know yet how for sure how it started,” said Pyle. “May have been somebody dragging a chain. May have been somebody – a bad muffler. Maybe somebody setting the fire.”

Pyle says all of Butler County and part of Cowley County tended to the fire.

“We had about 18 departments here,” said Pyle.

He says it took the crews about an hour and a half to put out.

“The firefighters in Butler County are really, really good at grass fires, and we got the fire stopped about two miles from where the fire started,” said Pyle.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman shared that there was a substantial amount of smoke plume on the Storm Tracker Radar.

Firefighters were sent back to the scene in the case of another fire.

“We’re going to leave about six apparatus here to patrol the area and make sure the fire stays out,” said Pyle.