Fire in furnace room at Augusta High School prompts two-alarm response

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire in the furnace room at Augusta High School prompted a two-alarm response Tuesday. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m.

A patrol officer observed smoke coming from the building. When the Augusta Fire Department arrived, they found a large amount of smoke filling the gym of the school. Crews were able to find and extinguish the fire in a furnace room.

The fire chief said the smoke was contained to the gym, and the odor spread throughout the building.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire and damage amount is still being determined.

All indoor activities at Augusta High School are canceled including summer school, drivers education, summer workouts and basketball camps. The driving portion of drivers education will proceed as scheduled.