Fire in Hutchinson garage spreads nearby homes, displacing 6 residents

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department battled a garage fire early Wednesday morning that spread to two nearby homes. It happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 600 block of E. Ave. C.

(Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department)

According to the department, the garage was occupied at the time, and the person was able to escape. Fire crews evacuated the occupants of both affected homes.

Crews began defensive fire operations on the involved garage fire and implemented measures for the two houses to the south and southwest as they were affected by radiant heat. However, the fire did spread into both but was quickly extinguished.

Six adults, the occupants of both homes, were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire was brought under control around 5 a.m. Fire investigators on the scene determined the cause was an improperly installed wood-burning stove in the detached garage.

The fire follows two house fires on Monday.