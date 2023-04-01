WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire in north Wichita Saturday afternoon damaged a garage.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call at 1:47 p.m. for the report of a brush fire in the 1400 block of N Topeka.

Upon arrival, firefighters updated the call to a house fire due to a small garage that was on fire.

“Crews advanced a hose line and put the fire out,” Wichita Fire Department Captain Ryan Evans said.

The fire department searched the garage to ensure no one was inside. No injuries were reported.

Evans says the weather did not affect them being able to put out the fire.

“We were able to do our normal operations and had no difficulties extinguishing the fire,” Evans said.

An investigation into how much damage was done is ongoing. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.