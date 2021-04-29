Fire in northwest Wichita garage spreads into home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four people escaped a house fire Wednesday night. It started around 10 p.m. in the 8700 block of W. Kackley Drive, near 37th Street North and Tyler Road.

Capt. Nicholas Woods with the Wichita Fire Department said the fire started in the garage and spread into the home. Most of the fire was contained in the garage, but crews had to check for extension in the home.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. However, Capt. Woods said an occupant of the home had a vehicle worked on earlier in the day and heard a pop inside the garage before noticing the fire. No word on the dollar amount in damage.