Fire is brought to the Garden City Fire Department with live fire training

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Fire Department took a break from their normal routine to work on their skills with live fire training.

Every year, the Garden City Fire Department takes part in an airport firefighter recertification class, ensuring that they are prepared in any event if there is an aircraft-related fire.

“It betters us. Especially with our younger firefighters as they get further into their careers to make sure that they have this skill, said the Garden City Fire Department fire chief, Bill Beaty.

The training is required under the Federal Aviation Administration for each fire department in aircraft rescue firefighting.

The students go through various exercises during the time in which an aircraft simulator is set on fire

The class focuses on the use of extinguishers, aircraft rescue techniques, and the operation of hand lines in controlling a fire.

“It is also important for our whole department to keep up with these skills and make sure that our familiarity with the techniques for this type of firefighting are up to date,” said Beaty.

After speaking with the fire chief, he stresses that these training exercises help ensure a better and safer environment not only for their firefighters but for victims of fires as well.

