Fire officials: 2 injured, 1 critically, in Topeka fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials in Topeka say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a Wednesday house fire that also injured another person.
The Topeka Fire Department says in a news release that fire crews were called to the home just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and learned that someone was trapped inside.
Firefighters found a woman unresponsive inside, carried her outside and started life-saving efforts. She was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
A man who escaped the flames before firefighters arrived was taken to the hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Their names were not immediately released.
