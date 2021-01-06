Fire officials: 2 injured, 1 critically, in Topeka fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials in Topeka say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a Wednesday house fire that also injured another person.

The Topeka Fire Department says in a news release that fire crews were called to the home just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and learned that someone was trapped inside.

Firefighters found a woman unresponsive inside, carried her outside and started life-saving efforts. She was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

A man who escaped the flames before firefighters arrived was taken to the hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Their names were not immediately released.

