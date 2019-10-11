Fireplace and heater safety encouraged by Wichita Fire Department

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As temperatures get lower, many may be tempted to turn on the heat.

But before you do, check and change the filters in your furnace.

If you will be using the fireplace, check the chimney.

Never plug space heaters into extension cords. Use wall sockets.

“An older electrical system may actually lead to over heating of the conductors of the wires,” said Stu Bevis, Wichita Fire Deparment “In an attic space we actually have combustible installation that may have that may catch fire

When using space heaters, turn them off when you leave that room, but especially when you leave your house.

