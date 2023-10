WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in College Hill.

The fire broke out at a home in the 4300 block of East Central, between Belmont and Crestway, around 7:30 a.m. Crews found smoke coming from the home.

If you traveling on Central, avoid it between Hillside and Oliver, as crews have blocked it to put out the fire.