The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the Ulta Beauty store on Thursday night for a report of smoke. (Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department was called to the Ulta Beauty store on Thursday for smoke showing. It happened around 9:34 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 11th.

Crews entered the building and found smoke in the back storage room. Crews upgrade the alarm. As firefighters were pulling a line to the back of the store, the sprinkler system activated and put the fire out.

Crews shut the sprinkler down and worked to remove smoke and water from the store.

The department said there was minor damage to the store, and the fire is under investigation.