Fire temporarily traps residents in their east Wichita apartment

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a fire at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of S. Rock Road, Jan. 4, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department is investigating a fire on a landing at Brookwood Apartments, 1770 S. Rock Road, near Harry and Rock.

Fire crews got the call shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday. The fire was in an outside stairwell of building seven.

When firefighters got to the complex, they found a fire on the second-floor landing that serves as an entryway for two apartments.

Two people inside one of the apartments went to their balcony and asked the fire department to raise a ladder to help them escape. However, fire crews were able to get the fire out before that was necessary.

A Wichita Fire Department investigator and K-9 arrive at the scene of an apartment fire in the 1700 block of S. Rock Road, Jan. 4, 2022. (KSN Photo)

The fire never got inside any of the apartments, so the fire department thinks residents will be able to stay in their homes.

“The wind wasn’t able to affect the fire too much until it would have got bigger,” Captain Derek Pierce, WFD, said. “So we were lucky it kind of held in one place ’til we got here. And other occupants below, I think, detected the fire first and called 911.”

While KSN was on the scene, the WFD K-9 was put to work trying to sniff out the cause of the fire.

“Certain circumstances, when units on scene can’t determine the cause of the fire, we’ll call out the investigators, and they will bring their dog if they think they need to,” Pierce said.

At last check, the fire remains under investigation.