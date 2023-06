WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a fire at a south Wichita motel.

It started around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of S. Broadway at the Imperial Motel.

A fire on the outside made its way to the attic. Crews were able to get the fire out quickly.

If you are traveling on Broadway, traffic may be impacted near the motel.

KSN News has a crew heading to the scene.