Fire wins Battle of the Badges blood drive competition



WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire won the American Red Cross Battle of the Badges blood drive competition between local fire/law enforcement/emergency medical services and emergency management personnel.

Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition between first responder groups to encourage community members to donate blood and platelets.

“We’re grateful for all those who donated in the competition,” said Shannon Wedge, Wichita Red Cross executive director. “For those battling serious medical conditions, the Battle of the Badges helps ensure blood will be available whenever and wherever it is needed.”

The Battle of the Badges blood drive was held Dec. 14, 2020, through Jan. 2, 2021, and collected a total of 1,177 donations, exceeding the expected goal of 806.