WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A firefighter received a burn injury while battling a house fire just east of Haysville Thursday.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 7200 block of S. Pattie.

One woman was able to escape. However, a pet died as a result of the fire.

Firefighters entered the home and were able to contain the flames, but not before it caused extensive damage throughout. One firefighter did receive burns.

“One firefighter was transported to the burn center with injuries to his hands,” said Division Chief Justin Moritz, Sedgwick County Fire District 1.

Moritz said the high wind made the fire challenging.

“One these days, we have high wind, we have to be careful of what entrance we go into the building and other entrances that might make the fire grow,” Moritz added.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Derby, Wichita and McConnell fire all responded to help as part of a mutual aid response.